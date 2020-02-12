The Masked Singer Unmasks Miss Monster

Bow down to the Queen of Funk.

Chaka Khan was just revealed to have been masquerading as Miss Monster on The Masked Singer, joining Drew Carey and Lil Wayne in this season's hall of unmasked faces.

Nicole Scherzinger had figured it out earlier in the episode, and she was thrilled to see she was right.

The three remaining singers in group A—Kangaroo, Turtle, and White Tiger—will move on to the Super Nine after we see two more groups of six battle it out. That means we're now saying goodbye to them for six weeks, which is irritating only because we've got no clue who the Kangaroo is and we desperately want to know.

As for Turtle and White Tiger, we've got some pretty good guesses, which you can see below.