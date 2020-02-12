Depending on who you believe, Jameela Jamil has either incredible bad luck or a serious case of Munchausen.

Over the years, the Good Place actress has allegedly suffered from a series of illnesses, car crashes and bee attacks, most of which she claims left her in a state of total weakness. She's discussed these instances in numerous interviews and social media posts as a way to raise awareness to the struggles she's faced and to help others. In effect, Jameela's turned into an activist of sorts and is now seen as an example that if you work hard and persevere through the pain, dreams will come true.

But alas, it seems producer and writer Tracie Morrissey, who Jameela has branded an "unhinged idiot," is finding some major holes in Jameela's tale of survival and triumph. Specifically, Tracie says Jameela's claims of cancer and car crashes don't seem to add up, for one reason or another. So, Morrissey decided to create a detailed history of Jamil's various illnesses and accidents in an Instagram Story Highlight, which has now gone viral.