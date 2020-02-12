Proud Mom Blake Lively Says She's "Obsessed" With Her 3 Daughters

Blake Lively can't help but gush over her girls.

The Gossip Girl actress, who shares three daughters with husband Ryan Reynolds, stepped out to attend the Michael Kors show on Wednesday during New York Fashion Week. While at the star-studded event, Lively dished to E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi about her kids and how she's more particular about her movie roles now that she has three children.

"I guess I really have to really, really, really, really love it, because I'm just obsessed with my kids," Lively said of choosing film roles. "So, yeah, I think it's gotta really be worth it to take me away."

Lively and Reynolds are parents to daughters James Reynolds, 5, and Inez Reynolds, 2. The couple, who wed in 2012, also recently welcomed a third daughter, but have yet to share her name.

In mid-October, Reynolds took to social media to share the first photo of their newborn daughter, but covered up the baby girl's face with a drawn-on smiley face.