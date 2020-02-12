When Justin Bieber said his wife "got that yummy, yum," he wasn't joking.

The 25-year-old pop star recently opened up and shared personal details about his marriage to Hailey Bieber, who he tied the knot with in September 2018.

On Tuesday, Justin gave an intimate performance at London's Indigo at The O2, but that wasn't the only intimate thing about the show.

During his appearance, the Biebs candidly spoke about his and Hailey's sex life. At one point, the "Yummy" singer opened his set up for questions, which led to a fan asking him what he does on a regular day. You know, like when he's not touring or swamped with tons of work duties.

"It just depends who I'm with," the "Yummy" singer began answering. "When I'm with my wife, we like to... You guys can guess what we do. It's gets pretty crazy... that's pretty much all we do."