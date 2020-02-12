by Alyssa Morin | Wed., 12 Feb. 2020 2:24 PM
When Justin Bieber said his wife "got that yummy, yum," he wasn't joking.
The 25-year-old pop star recently opened up and shared personal details about his marriage to Hailey Bieber, who he tied the knot with in September 2018.
On Tuesday, Justin gave an intimate performance at London's Indigo at The O2, but that wasn't the only intimate thing about the show.
During his appearance, the Biebs candidly spoke about his and Hailey's sex life. At one point, the "Yummy" singer opened his set up for questions, which led to a fan asking him what he does on a regular day. You know, like when he's not touring or swamped with tons of work duties.
"It just depends who I'm with," the "Yummy" singer began answering. "When I'm with my wife, we like to... You guys can guess what we do. It's gets pretty crazy... that's pretty much all we do."
He added, "We like to watch movies, we like to Netflix and chill, but we definitely do more of the chilling."
On Wednesday, Justin gave his fans an even closer look at his relationship with the 23-year-old model.
In the latest episode of his YouTube docu-series, he showed never-before-seen footage of his and Hailey's second wedding ceremony, which they decided to have in South Carolina after first tying the knot at a New York City courthouse.
"She just walked down the stairs... and I was just there with the ring," the 27-year-old singer said in the video. "And I was shaking and I was just like, 'I've loved you for so long and I just can't see myself being with anybody else. I love you so much and I want to spend the rest of my life with you, will you marry me?'"
In the same episode, Hailey shared, "Everything happened the exact way it was supposed to, I really believe that. Even all the little mishaps that might've happened and us stumbling over our words, whatever it was, I think that it was so meant to be."
Earlier this month, the 23-year-old supermodel got refreshingly honest about the challenges of marriage, something she and Justin experienced head-first.
"He was really sick. He has Lyme disease, and he was dealing with a bunch of medical stuff. We didn't have a diagnosis," she told Elle magazine for its March issue. "And it was hard because everybody from the outside was being super mean and judgmental, saying he looked like he was on drugs, saying how unhealthy he looked, when, in truth, he was not healthy and we didn't know why."
"It was months of me being a new wife, trying to help him figure out what was wrong and what was going on," she continued. "Now he's perfectly healthy. But going through that and then trying to be like, 'So where does our wedding fit into this?' didn't feel like the vibe at all."
However, Hailey explained that she and her husband are in a much better place now.
"Obviously, it took work and getting past things between the two of us, but it was all very worth it," she said. "He's an incredible, amazing man and such a good partner to go through life with. There is no one else I would have ever wanted to spend my life with except him. So, I'm lucky."
