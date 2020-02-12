Joe Jonasand Sophie Turner are starting a new chapter in their lives.

In just a few months time, the Brit and Jonas Brothers singer will welcome their first child together. A source tells E! News the Game of Thrones star is about four months along, and while it's still "early" days, the couple is "extremely excited."

"They told their families recently and everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them," the insider shares.

Of course, both of their families are keeping their thoughts and feelings to themselves for the moment since the pair hasn't confirmed the happy news on their own yet. At the moment, they and the rest of the Jonas clan are travelling through central Europe as they continue their Happiness Begins tour. Per Joe's TikTok, which he is a fervent user of, the couple was recently in Germany, where they visited various tourist sites.