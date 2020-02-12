They'll never let you go!

Hilary Duff has returned to music, this time with her man, Matthew Koma. The newly married couple dropped their cover of Third Eye Blind's "Never Let You Go" on Wednesday. The song was made in collaboration with producer RAC and in tribute to Third Eye Blind's Stephan Jenkins, whom Koma said on his Instagram he's a huge fan of.

The song also comes with a lyric video, making it a fun and glorious return for the Lizzie McGuire star, whose last music release was her 2015 album Breathe In. Breathe Out.

As Luca and Banks' mom wrote on Instagram, "VOLUME UP! It's a bop and I sing with my husband @matthewkoma who thinks(dreams) he's best friends with Stephan Jenkins. Instead we just cover his songs ..... @rac making all of Matthews dreams come true. Out today!!!"

As Koma wrote in his own post, "One time, Stephan Jenkins called me an obsessed fan. Maybe it's because I address my amazon packages to his name? Anyway, here's a cover of @thirdeyeblind I sang with my wife @hilaryduff and our son @rac."