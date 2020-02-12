Amber Rose Claps Back After Trolls Slam Her New Face Tattoo

Face tattoos are all the rage these days!

Amber Rose is one of the many celebrities who seem to be opting for a little bit of face art these days. The model took to Instagram to show off her new tattoo celebrating her two children Sebastian Thomaz and Slash Edwards. The tattoo which is displayed prominently on her forehead reads "Bash Slash."

"When ur Mom lets you draw on ur Barbie," she captioned one of the pics of her latest tattoo. While Rose took to social media to show off her new art, many of her followers were quick to hate on her decision to get such a large permanent marking on her face.

"For the people that are telling me I'm too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I'm 'too pretty' even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me Lol," the mom of two wrote. "Or they would just tell me I'm ugly so either way the moral of the story is do whatever the f--k you want in life - muva."