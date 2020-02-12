Eric Stonestreet Shares Emotional Modern Family Thank You Note

Eric Stonestreet is saying goodbye.

The Modern Family star suits up as Fizbo, his clown alter ego, for one final time in the ABC sitcom's final season episode titled "Paris."

"From as far back as I can remember, all I ever wanted was to be a clown in the circus. My dad named me Fizbo, my grandma made all my clown suits, and my parents allowed me to be the kid that raised pigs, played drums, took karate [played] football, AND put makeup and wigs on from time to time. All of that led to the moment in 2009 when two writers, Brad Walsh and Paul Corrigan wrote a draft of Modern Family called ‘Fizbo' and you were introduced to Fizbo, the ass-kicking clown, that will twist you like a balloon animal," Stonestreet wrote in a note posted to Twitter.