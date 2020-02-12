Ellen DeGeneres deserves an A+ for this surprise.

After 7-year-old Taylor James went viral for calling out the classmate who stole her perfect attendance pencil, the 62-year-old host invited the second-grade student on her show to make things right.

For those who missed the pencil plunder, here's what happened: Taylor had put the prized possession in her school's sharpening box. But when she went to retrieve it the next morning, it was gone. Taylor accused her classmate Lizzie of committing the crime. Even though she confronted her fellow student about it and made it clear Lizzie didn't earn it, Lizzie never gave it back.

"I earned the pencil, and I really liked that pencil," Taylor explained on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "It was, like, pink and then it had a pink eraser. It was really big because I never used the eraser. It had rainbows and it said 'attendance award.'"