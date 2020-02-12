Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's "Deeply Offensive" Oscars Outfit

by Jess Cohen | Wed., 12 Feb. 2020 8:53 AM
Rose McGowan has some thoughts about Natalie Portman's Oscars tribute.
On Sunday night, the Black Swan star attended the 2020 Oscars wearing a Dior gown along with a matching cape. The cape had extra meaning to Portman, who has been an advocate of the Time's Up movement, because it had the names of the female directors snubbed this year by the Academy Awards stitched on it.
While at the ceremony over the weekend, Portman explained the significance of the cape, telling L.A. Times' Amy Kaufman, "I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way."
In response to Portman's tribute, McGowan took to Facebook to share her take on the "protest."
"Some thoughts on Natalie Portman and her Oscar 'protest.' The kind of protest that gets rave reviews from the mainstream media for its bravery. Brave? No, not by a long shot," McGowan began her post. "More like an actress acting the part of someone who cares. As so many of them do."
McGowan went on to write that she finds Portman's "type" of activism "deeply offensive to those of us who actually do the work."
"I'm not writing this out of bitterness, I am writing out of disgust," McGowan said. "I just want her and other actresses to walk the walk."
McGowan then wrote to Portman directly, "Natalie, you have worked with two female directors in your very long career- one of them was you. You have a production company that has hired exactly one female director- you."
McGowan further explained why she's calling out Portman, writing, "I am singling you out because you are the latest in a long line of actresses who are acting the part of a woman who cares about other women. Actresses who supposedly stand for women, but in reality do not do much at all."
David Fisher/Shutterstock; Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock
"Of course women in the world will keep buying the perfumes you promote, the movies you make, and think they're buying into who you are. But who are you?" McGowan asked.
"There is no law that says you need to hire women, work with women, or support women. By all means, you do you. But I am saying stop pretending you're some kind of champion for anything other than yourself," McGowan later wrote. "As for me, I'll be over here raising my voice and fighting for change without any compensation. That is activism."
McGowan concluded her post by writing to Portman, "Until you and your fellow actresses get real, do us all a favor and hang up your embroidered activist cloak, it doesn't hang right."
