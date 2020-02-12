Lana Condor's Dog Poops Heart Shapes—And She's Got Photo Evidence

To all the dogs she's loved before...

Lana Condor just celebrated a special anniversary with her boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre. And no, it's not their own, rather the one-year anniversary of the day they got their puppy, Emmy.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the To All The Boys I've Loved Before star dished on the special gift their dog gave her and Anthony on the trio's anniversary: a heart-shaped poop.

First bringing up her and her boyfriend's Valentine's Day plans, the 22-year-old actress called her man "the love of my life" and said, "I don't know what we're gonna do. We're probably just gonna stay home and just eat like we always do, but that's the best."

Then a picture of their doggo came up on the screen behind them. Reacting to the heckin' cute pup, Kelly Clarksonsaid, "I love your man, but I love [her] more."

That's when the poop story came along.