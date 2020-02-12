Kate Middleton Makes New Animal Friends During Surprise Farm Visit

Kate Middleton is a true animal lover.

The Duchess of Cambridge proved this to be true during her surprise visit to the Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

During the trip, the royal met several four-legged friends. She petted an alpaca, bottle-fed a lamb and admired a guinea pig. She also interacted with a few reptiles, including a turtle and a snake.

Of course, this should come as no surprise to her fans. After all, Kate has done everything from puppy playing to elephant feeding during her royal engagements. She also has a dog—a cocker spaniel named Lupo—that she shares with Prince William and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The mother of three also spoke with children, parents and grandparents. According to a video by local radio station Cool FM, Kate even told a youngster "Charlotte and George will be very sad not to have come and met you and come and see this really cool farm—the best."