Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Makes the Most Adorable Modeling Debut

Move over, Chrissy Teigen. There's a new model in town!

The Cravings author is throwing shade... with her newest sunglasses collection, that is. Chrissy has teamed up with Quay Australia for a second time, and her latest line includes 10 new styles in an array of frames and color combos.

To make the sunglasses launch even more exciting? The 34-year-old star's daughter just made her modeling debut. That's right, 3-year-old Luna Stephens is giving her famous momma a run for her money.

For the new campaign, the mother-daughter duo are twinning in the same chic outfit and flashy accessories. The two, who are adorably holding hands in the photograph, rock Chrissy's newest shades. As for their fashion, they are sporting a matching baby blue swimsuit with a white button-down that is tied into a crop top.

From their drop-earrings to their headbands, the dynamic duo is too cute for words.