Charlize Theron Comes Through With This Year's Epic Oscars Selfie

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Tue., 11 Feb. 2020 3:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Charlize Theron selfie - Oscars 2020

Charlize Theron instagram

Remember that epic selfie from the Oscars in 2014? 

It pictured Bradley CooperJennifer Lawrence, Jared LetoMeryl StreepJulia Roberts, Brad PittAngelina JolieLupita Nyong'oand the host of the 86th Annual Academy Awards at the time, Ellen DeGeneres

Well, now there's a runner-up for most epic selfies taken during the Oscars.

At Sunday's 92nd Annual Academy Awards, Charlize Theron snapped a selfie of her own with her mother, Gerda Jacob Aletta MartizTom Hanks, his wife Rita WilsonSalma HayekRegina King and Rami Malek. While Keanu Reeves wasn't necessarily within the camera's view, we can spot him in the distance and that's all we really need. 

This weekend at the Oscars, Theron stepped out on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., the actress left us stunned donning a black, one and a half shoulder Dior gown.

What's more, the 44-year-old actress walked the red carpet alongside her mom—which turned out to be the trend for the night as many other A-listers brought their moms as their date for the night. 

Photos

Charlize Theron's Oscar Looks Over the Years

Case in pointLauren DernKeanu ReevesBrad PittLeonardo DiCaprioCynthia ErivoSaoirse RonanJanelle MonáeFlorence Pugh and Beanie Feldstein all brought the queen's in their life as their date to the Oscars. 

Theron was nominated for Best Actress for her role Bombshell. The award went to Renée Zellweger for her role in Judy

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Charlize Theron , Tom Hanks , 2020 Oscars , Oscars , Awards , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.