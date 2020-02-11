Ladies and gentlemen, may we introduce you to a very special kid?

On Tuesday afternoon, Gabrielle Union took to social media where she shared a special post about her daughter Zaya's decision to come out as transgender.

"Meet Zaya," the actress and mom wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "She's compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her. It's Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people."

Gabrielle also included a video of her husband Dwyane Wade enjoying a round of golf with his daughter. In between the game, Zaya had a message for those who can relate to her story.

"[For those who] are afraid they will be judged, I would say don't even think about that. Just be true to yourself because what's the point of being on this Earth if you're going to try and be someone you're not?" she shared. "It's like you're not even living as yourself, which is the dumbest concept to me. Be true and don't really care what the stereotypical way of being you is."