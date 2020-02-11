Sandra Bullock is opening up about life with her two kids.

The Oscar winner, who is mom to son Louis, 10, and Laila, 8, shared personal details about her private family life in a new interview with Jennifer Aniston. During the chat with her friend, published by Interview magazine on Tuesday, Bullock talked about raising her kids in a time where "screens are everywhere."

"I look at everyone who is trying to raise kids, and I go, 'How are we supposed to raise children outside of a bubble? And show them the difference between right and wrong, and what kindness looks like, when it's really hard to find it with all the noise on a screen?'" Bullock shared. "Do you just keep pointing to a higher power, going: 'You have to answer to that thing. Don't look at anything here on Earth. Just point up there?'"

Aniston said that people can "protect" their children as much as they want but they'll eventually turn 18 and "go out in the world and they're going to see all of it."