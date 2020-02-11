Blac Chyna Not Pregnant Despite Posting and Deleting Sonogram

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., 11 Feb. 2020 11:51 AM

Blac Chyna, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Is there another baby on the way for Blac Chyna?

That was the question the 31-year-old TV personality had people asking on Tuesday after she posted a sonogram on her Instagram account captioned "Blessed 2020" before quickly deleting it. The swift post-and-delete raised eyebrows over whether or not she was indeed expecting a third child. The mystery was quickly solved, though, as a rep for her told HollywoodLife "Blac Chyna is NOT pregnant." The reason for the post is unknown. 

The star is currently mom to 7-year-old son King, who she welcomed with ex Tyga, and 3-year-old daughter Dream, whose father is ex Rob Kardashian. Most recently, Chyna made a public appearance at the 2020 Oscarson Sunday, where she walked the red carpet as music producer Christopher Trujillo's plus one for the event. Last month, she also stepped out on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammys

While the post was live, it spurred some doubters.

"Lies," one Instagram comment read. "Wait what," another added. 

However, pregnancy news would not be out of the question for Chyna, who has previously expressed wanting to expand her family. 

As she told Wendy Williams in May 2019,  "I want to have two more babies."

