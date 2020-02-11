Actress Abby Elliott is adding her name to the long list of celebrities finally opening up and talking about their journey with IVF.

On Tuesday, the actress sat down with host Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about why she thinks it's important for women to be open and honest with their experiences trying to conceive. Something she and husband Bill Kennedy have been in the process of doing.

"We're doing IVF right now actually," she shared with Clarkson. "This Valentine's Day I'll be getting shots in my butt by my husband...but the hormones are very intense. So many people go through this, but we don't talk about it enough as women.We need to raise more understanding and awareness." Clarkson also revealed that she's had friends who have gone through similar struggles with the "hardcore" process, and how it's important to talk about how much science is able to achieve now with modern medicine.