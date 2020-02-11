Best Deals From Lululemon's Presidents' Day Sale 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

This weekend marks a big moment for winter sales, which means it's the perfect time to stock up on activewear deals... especially from Lululemon!

From fabulous long-sleeve tees to slim-fitting breathable jackets, and totally usable bucket bags to chic vests to beat the remainder of the winter chill, there's a little something for everyone in Lululemon's sale, including great gear for studio workouts and beyond.

We picked out a few of our favorites to help you get started. Shop them below, and enjoy the sale!