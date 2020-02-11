Tyler Cameron is going scripted. The runner-up to Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette will guest star in the Valentine's Day episode of ABC's Single Parents and E! News has your exclusive first look.

Tyler will play Danny, a handsome (duh) delivery man who Angie (Leighton Meester) looks forward to seeing every week when he drops off her circulars. The episode, "Chez Second Grade" features Will (Taran Killam) and Angie reuniting to help run the student-parent dinner at Hilltop. There, the kids serve the meals (which are questionable) to the paying customers. Another storyline features Big Red (guest star Rebecca Creskoff) back in town and Douglas (Brad Garrett) worried about how Poppy (Kimrie Lewis) will react.

In the exclusive sneak peek photos, it looks like Danny shows up at the Hilltop dinner. Yes, complete with roses.