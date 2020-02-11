Crikey, talk about seeing double!

In his newest Instagram post, Robert Irwin showed just how much he takes after his father, the late Steve Irwin. The shot shows the 16-year-old cuddling with an adorable koala, and were it not for his embroidered name on his khaki uniform, it would be easy to think this was a throwback photo of Steve.

For his caption, the teen kept things simple with the red heart emoji and the koala emoji. But the comments section is filled with people who could have sworn this was a photo of Robert's father, who died in 2006.

As one fan wrote, "Did anyone else think this was Steve at first? Beautiful moment captured." Chimed in another, "I legit thought this was Steve." As another user said, "Didn't look at the name on the shirt and honest to god thought I was looking at Steve."

The resemblance is truly uncanny.