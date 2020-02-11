It's Jerry from Cheer's world and we're all just living in it.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show had Cheer star Jerry Harris on the 2020 Oscars red carpet where he talked to everybody from Billie Ellish and Regina King to Kathy Bates and Renée Zellweger and just about everybody who stopped for him knew who he was and was more starstruck to see him than the other way around.

Laura Dern even gave him some mat talk. Laura Dern. Gave. Jerry. Mat. Talk.

"Jerry. Jerry. Jerry, this is what I want to say to you: You've got this! You can do this Jerry," Dern said to the college student. "Because my daughter was giving me some mat talk as I was driving in the car. And we love you and we love your big, beautiful heart."

Dern went on to win the Oscar. Just saying.