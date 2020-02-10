Get Kelly Marie Tran's Clean Beauty Look From the 2020 Oscars

Getty Images/E! Illustration
Mon., 10 Feb. 2020
It's pretty safe to say that actress Kelly Marie Tran has won our collective hearts since she burst onto the scene as part of the Star Wars universe. And at the 2020 Oscars last night, she made us swoon with her otherworldly beauty look.
Guess what? It all came courtesy of clean beauty products from 100% Pure, and endlessly talented makeup artist Hinako. "I was definitely inspired by the gorgeous dress, which made me just speechless," Hinako tells E! News exclusively. "Also for me, I always want to create a timeless look for these major red carpets."
And Tran's look was indeed timeless, from the moment she walked on to the red carpet, well past the time she rapped along with Eminem while sitting in the audience. And there was a definite method behind the product selection for Tran's makeup.
"The reason I chose these specific products to achieve this look has everything to do with color and the overall look I created for Kelly," says Hinako. "First, I considered the different colors within Kelly's natural skin tone, then the color and style of her dress and how her skin tone, dress and hair should work together. This ensemble of makeup, hair and wardrobe creates the final look, vibe and tone. Since I was going for a classic beauty look, this palette of products was perfect."
Among her favorite products from last night? The Lip Caramel in Butterchew and Fruit Pigmented Cocoa Butter Matte Lipstick in Sahara. "The colors and texture are just amazing. I also love that these products are 100% pure, especially since they go on the lips!"
Each product is definitely user friendly if you want to recreate Tran's look at home, but Hinako offers this recommendation as you work: "Remember to blend, blend blend! All of the different makeup elements should flawlessly blend and melt into the skin, especially when creating a classic beauty look like this one."
And if you suspect doing Tran's makeup for an awards show would be an amazing experience, you'd be right. Says Hinako, "It's been such an honor collaborating with a client like Kelly who trusts and respects me. It is a huge night and a great deal of pressure, appearing on the Oscars. I love this kind of work relationship and challenge because it pushes me to work harder and be at the top of my game."
To get Tran's stunning look, shop the products below!
Hinako prepped Tran's skin for award night-worthy makeup using this silicone-free primer, infused with seaweed collagen and other skin-healthy ingredients to soften, smooth, blur and hydrate, making for a perfect makeup canvas.
Then, it was time to build Tran's base. Made for normal to dry skin types, this foundation is hydrating and offers full coverage with a satiny finish. Two of its active ingredients resveratrol and alpha lipoic acid, which your skin loves. Hinako used shade 4.0 on Tran.
Cover blemishes and imperfections with this super silky concealer, infused with skin-friendly and hydrating olive squalane. It's blendable, buildable, and offers a soft satin finish that looks like your skin. You can even use it for highlighting and contouring. Hinako used shade 3 on Tran.
Put some life into those cheeks with a dual purpose lip and cheek tint. This one is made with shea and cocoa butter, so it's super nourishing for your skin, and features anti-aging vitamins and antioxidants. It's also super pigmented, so your cheeks will have a nice, healthy glow.
Hinako used this blush in the shade Mimosa to set Tran's cheek tint. It's a highly pigmented, antioxidant-rich powder that imparts a healthy glow to the cheeks, and includes ingredients such as anti-aging rosehip oil, cocoa butter and avocado butter. Trust us, this one's a game changer.
Take the glow-up even further with a little bronzer, like this one in the shade Cocoa Glow, which Hinako used for a little contouring under Tran's cheekbones. The pigments come from cocoa, coffee, tomato and berries, and features luminescent, light-reflective gemstones and minerals for a little shimmer.
Make sure you highlight those cheekbones! This luminizer will do the trick, with light-reflecting minerals and superfine gemstones such as sunstone, moonstone, pyrite, and opal to take your highlight next level. It also features avocado and cocoa butters.
The last step to make the base of your face fab? Blurring powder. Not only will it set your look, it makes your complexion silky smooth and appear to be poreless. Silica absorbs oil and encourages collagen foundation, while fruit pigments offer a healthy tint.
Hinako started Tran's eye look by smudging this liner on her lids. It's creamy thanks to ingredients such as jojoba, chamomile butter, and mango seed oil, which moisturizes and nourishes skin. But it's also long lasting, and gives a smooth, flake-free application.
Then, it was time for eyeshadow. "I layered the Fruit Pigmented Eye Shadow in Bronze over the eyeliner and smudged it to the outer corner," Hinako shares. "I then used the Fruit Pigmented Eye Shadow in Cinnaban over it and on her lower lash line, and smudged it well." Each one offers stunning color and long-lasting payoff.
Hinako then used the lightest color in this palette to highlight Tran's tear duct. Get the best of rose gold hues across three eyeshadows, a highlighter and a blush, all made with ingredients that nourish your skin while you wear them.
"I created a little flick using the Long Lasting Liquid Eye Liner in Black Tea to define her eyes," Hinako says of Tran's sultry liner. It's water-resistant, smudge-proof and long lasting, and uses rich pigment from black tea leaves to get its inky black color.
Completing the eye look? Two coats of this conditioning mascara. It lengthens and separates, it's water resistant, and it doesn't clump, smudge or flake. And its pigment comes from berries, black tea and cocoa.
Lastly, it's time for lips! But this isn't the kind of matte lipstick you're used to. Ingredients such as vitamin E, cocoa and shea butters moisturize lips, while intensive fruit pigments deliver long-lasting color with an intense payoff. Hinako used the shade Sahara on Tran.
And finally, it's time to put the finishing touch on your pucker. Hinako used the shade Butterchew on Tran, coating her lips in this silky smooth liquid lipstick formula that offers intense saturation and lip-softening ingredients for a stunning lip look.
