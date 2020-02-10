Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Is Training to Become a WWE Superstar

Dwayne Johnson's daughter, Simone Johnson, is following in his footsteps.

As one of the actor's eldest children, it seems only fitting that she would be the first to pursue a career in the world of wrestling and that's just what the 18-year-old is doing. In a press release, it was revealed Simone has already started training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. where wrestlers like John Cena, the Bella Twins and more mastered their skills. "Simone Johnson's unbridled passion and incredible drive has earned her a coveted spot training with the elite athletes from around the world at the WWE Performance Center," said Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative. "Not only does Simone now have an opportunity to cultivate and display her passion for WWE within the Performance Center, but she'll carry on the tradition of her incredible family lineage while creating her own impact as WWE's first fourth generation Superstar."

On Instagram, Simone shared the news by sharing a photo of herself in the WWE Performance Center gear. She captioned it, "To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said 'this will be my life one day', this is for you. I'm humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let's do this."