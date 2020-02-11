Why Jennifer Aniston Is Convinced the Best Is Yet to Come

Should anyone ever require proof that [insert whatever age you are] is really the new [insert age everyone generally agrees is desirable], they need only look at Jennifer Aniston.

Because it'd be hard to argue that the actress and executive producer of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show isn't living her very best life since entering a new decade a year ago. Satisfying new television series netting her a stream of accolades? Check. Thriving friendships and enviably healthy relationships with past partners? Yup. Enough unrivaled popularity to send everyone into a frenzy when she finally signed up for Instagram? Uh-huh.

She even ditched her tried and true LBD at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last month, having a moment in white satin Dior. All the better to truly standout while accepting her first SAG in 24 years, the unbelievable amount of time since Friends nabbed The Actor for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.