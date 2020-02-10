How Blac Chyna Scored a Ticket to the 2020 Oscars

The answer the internet has been waiting for.

On Sunday night, Hollywood's best and brightest hit the carpet in Los Angeles for the 2020 Oscars. There were shockers and snubs, and a highly surprising appearance from none other than Rob Kardashian's ex-girlfriend and mother to his child, Blac Chyna. While Chyna looked right at home on the carpet while wearing a jaw dropping plunging black velvet Dona Matoshi gown with dark blue fringed and jeweled accents and a thigh-high slit, her appearance was a bit confusing.

Alas, the star did have an invite! She was music producer Christopher Trujillo's plus one for the evening. The reality star took to Instagram on Monday morning to share some behind the scenes content from her evening, and revealed that she was there as a guest with Trujillo.

"Headed to the Oscars with my Award winning engineer @titojustmusic," she captioned a video of herself in her car prior to her big night out.