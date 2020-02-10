And of course, who can forget the excellent Titanic shade Pitt threw at his OUATIH co-star Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2020 Golden Globes? As he quipped, "I would've shared the raft."

While the 56-year-old kept his positive and lighthearted mood during his Oscars speech, his remarks at film's biggest night did air on the serious side.

"This is incredible, really incredible. Thank you to the Academy for this honor of honors," he started off. "They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I'm thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing."

As he continued, "This really is about Quentin Jerome Tarantino. You are original, you are one of a kind. The film industry would be a much drier place without you and I love the ethos you gave Cliff Booth: Look for the best in people. Expect the worst, but look for the best."

You didn't think he'd get through the whole speech without getting at least one laugh, did you? As the star went on, "Leo, I'll ride your coattails any day, man. The view's fantastic. And to the rest of the cast and crew, big bad Bob Richardson, Robert Garcia, Richie, my man Mike Moh. I always want to say, you know, while we're doing all this, I think it's time we give a little love to our stunt coordinators and our stunt crews."

"Listen, I'm a bit gobsmacked," he continued. "I'm not one to look back, but this has made me do so. I think of my folks taking me to the drive-in to see Butch and Sundance, and loading up my car and moving out here. Geena [Davis] and Ridley [Scott] giving me my first shot. All the wonderful people I've met along the way to stand here now. Once upon a time in Hollywood...ain't that the truth. This is for my kids, who color everything I do. I adore you. Thank you."

He's certainly made this awards season a memorable one.