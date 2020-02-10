See All the Sexiest Looks From the Oscars 2020 After-Parties

When it came to the 2020 Oscars after-parties, these stars turned up the sexy. 

As the curtains closed on yet another Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood, the night was far from over for Tinseltown's biggest and brightest stars. Next, it was time for the after-parties, the perfect reason for an equally fabulous outfit.

And, as recent tradition could have predicted, the after-party styles were a mix of fashion-forward, daring, bold, elegant, sparkling, colorful and sexy. 

Hey, with an invite to the town's hottest late-night celebrations, why not rock an outfit equally as hot? Well, that's exactly what these stars did. 

From thigh-high slits to sheer silhouettes, bare abs and a pair of glittering pasties,  these designs had the temperature rising on the after-party red carpet. 

See all the sexy looks from the Oscars 2020 after-parties in E!'s gallery below!

Sofia Boutella, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Risque Looks at Oscars After-Parties

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Sofia Boutella

The actress paired her sheer after-party dress with a pair of visible undies. 

Karolína Kurkova, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Risque Looks at Oscars After-Parties

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Karolina Kurkova

The model's look featured an embroidered bodysuit with a sheer overlay. 

Suki Waterhouse, 2020 Oscar Vanity Party, Risque Looks at Oscars After-Parties

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse

The model's coordinating undergarments complete this sheer look. 

Joan Smalls, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Risque Looks at Oscars After-Parties

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Joan Smalls

The model's after-party look featured embellished pasties. 

Bleona, 2020 Oscar Party, Risque Looks at Oscars After-Parties

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Bleona

The singer dared to bare in this sparkling, see-through gown. 

Emily Ratajkowski, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Risque Looks at Oscars After-Parties

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

The supermodel's abs took center stage in a white bandeau top and matching skirt. 

Hailey Bieber Hailey Baldwin, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Risque Looks at Oscars After-Parties

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Hailey Bieber

The model rocked this black, sheer Versace design featuring a high slit. 

Russell Wilson, Ciara, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Risque Looks at Oscars After-Parties

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Russell Wilson & Ciara

The expectant mama highlighted her baby bump in a corset-esque bodysuit with a glittering sheer, one-shoulder overlay by Ralph & Russo. 

Adriana Lima, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Risque Looks at Oscars After-Parties

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Adriana Lima

The supermodel struck a pose in a draped gown by Ralph & Russo embellished with a beaded panel evoking a sheer lace-up look. 

Alicia Silverstone, 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Risque Looks at Oscars After-Parties

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone

The Clueless icon's gown was sheer, backless, plunging, fringed perfection. 

Jennifer Lopez, 2020 Oscars, Instagram

Instagram

Jennifer Lopez

The Hustlers star looked like a modern Jessica Rabbit in a sequin gown with a high slit paired with old Hollywood waves. 

