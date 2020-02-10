Instagram
No pain, no gain!
On Sunday, Kylie Jenner proved that a good outfit is worth the struggle at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party. As she headed to the star-studded event, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul took to Instagram to show off her two stunning looks, which were comprised of a navy body-hugging sequined gown from Ralph & Russo for the main event and a fiery strapless high-slit Vivienne Westwood dress for the after party.
But it was her bejeweled blue number that gave her some trouble when it came to transit. Sharing a picture of herself in an uncomfortable position on her way to the star-studded event, Stormi's mom wrote, "couldn't really sit in this but it was worth it."
Shortly after posting, her followers flooded the comments section with praise, each confirming that she made the right decision. "Sit for what," Winnie Harlow wrote. "Not with that snatchhhh." Longtime Kardashian hairstylist extraordinaire Andrew Fitzsimons commented, "A star," while the star's favorite makeup artist Ariel Tejada said, "A dream." Normani chimed in by sharing the heart-eye emoji and La La Anthony commented, "I mean" with a string of fire emojis.
Kylie wasn't the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan that showed up to the Vanity Fair party serving a major look. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was accompanied by sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, who each dressed to the nines with head-turning gowns.
Always a fan of a little shimmer, Kourtney put her love of sequins on display with a sparkly high-neck that featured a plunging back. For her part, Khloe was a vision in white in her off-the-shoulder ruffled neckline gown.
The famous sisters arrived to the party together and made sure to share their fun-filled car ride for their followers, documenting everything from their epic dance party to their pre-Vanity Fair King Hawaiian Sweet Rolls snack session.
Also in attendance was Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Opting to arrive separately than the rest of the fam, the longtime loves were our ultimate couples' goals at the Vanity Fair After-Party.
In true KimYe fashion, Kim wowed in a dramatic ruffled Alexander McQueen gown. As for Kanye, the "Follow God" rapper kept things cool, calm and stylish with an all-leather ensemble, brown booties and sunglasses.
You know what they say: A family that slays together, stays together!
E!'s coverage of the 2020 Oscars begins Monday on Eonline.com!