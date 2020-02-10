And just like that, another Academy Awards is in the books.

On Sunday, the 2020 Oscars brought together the biggest names to celebrate the year's achievements in film, delivering several history-making moments in the process. Stars watched as Brad Pitt took home his first Oscar in acting, Parasite director-screenwriter Bong Joon Ho swept the competition with four historic wins, Laura Dern became the first actor in a Netflix production to win an Oscar, Jojo Rabbit director-screenwriter-star Taika Waititi became the first person of Maori descent to win an Oscar, and plenty more.

The night was also filled with memorable performances. Among them was Janelle Monáe, who kicked off the evening with an electric medley revolving around the top-nominated films. For her part, Idina Menzel took the stage with nine other Elsas around the world. Then, Billie Eilish and Chrissy Metz made their Academy Awards debut with moving renditions of The Beatles' "Yesterday" and the Oscar-nominated song "I'm Standing With You," respectively.

For winner of the most shocking moment of the night, that went to Eminem and his surprising performance of "Lose Yourself," which warranted some amazing reactions from the crowd.