If Twitter seemed a little lacking during tonight's Oscars telecast, it might be because Chrissy Teigen was nowhere to be found.
The star was apparently too busy getting ready to stun us all with her Vanity Fair Oscars party look to tweet her thoughts on Parasite's massive sweep or Laura Dern's first win ever, but we can forgive her after seeing this blue-green high-slit partially braided look she's rocking at one of the biggest post-Oscar bashes there is.
John Legend did have a moment to tweet "CYNTHIA!! SING!!!!" during Cynthia Erivo's performance of her nominated song from Harriet, but other than that, the notoriously witty and opinionated duo were silent, just waiting to make their real impact of the night by looking as good as they possibly could.
Or maybe they're just too cool for the Oscars now that John has his EGOT.
The couple is having a big night either way.
Not only do they look like they're ready to shut the Vanity Fair party down, John tweeted this just as the Oscars were beginning: "Luna is now at the age where she can reliably run and go grab something for Mommy and Daddy in another room. I'm looking forward to exploiting this."
John also congratulated Matthew Cherry for Hair Love's win in the short film category, and clapped back at a Twitter user who complained about Bong Joon-Ho speaking Korean in what turned out to be three different Oscar acceptance speeches.
Chrissy also gave us a peek at her glam process in her Instagram stories, and then finally popped up on Twitter from inside Vanity Fair.
Have a great night, mom and dad.
See all the arrivals at the Vanity Fair party below!
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
Chrissy in Georges Hobeika
Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak
Mindy in Reem Acra with Chopard jewelry
Martha Stewart
Jessica Alba
Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor
Sarah in Andrew Gn with Harry Kotlar jewelry
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle in Giambattista Valli
Sofia Vergara
Catherine O'Hara
In Ruchi New York jewelry
Lena Waithe
Olivia Wilde
Elizabeth Banks
Bryce Dallas Howard
Megan Mullally
Rashida Jones
Amanda Peet
Tracee Ellis Ross
In Zuhair Murad with Jennifer Meyer jewelry
Leslie Mann
Katharine McPhee
Jon Hamm
Monica Lewinsky
Kathryn Hahn
Patricia Clarkson
Joan Collins
Megalyn Echikunwoke
Michael Keaton
Shonda Rhimes
Ava DuVernay
In APM Monaco with Ruchi New York jewelry
J.J. Abrams
Ronan Farrow
Nick Offerman
Judith Light
