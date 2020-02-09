Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Who is she?!
Martha Stewartis living her best life and looking her best at the Vanity Fair 2020 Oscars after-party on Sunday, Feb. 9.
The 78-year-old businesswoman and TV personality may have skipped out on the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony tonight but she stepped out to have a good time at the Vanity Fair after-party.
Stewart was feeling herself in her little black dress that featured see-through trumpet sleeves and was designed by Italian fashion designer Giambattista Valli.
While we were busy clutching our pearls when we saw Stewart's fashion look, she was busy wearing 'em as she accessorized the fun and flirty mini-dress with layers of golden pearls.
Stewart paired the playful look with metallic gold heels and matching pearl earrings.
Rocking a short do and signature blonde do, Stewart's makeup look was radiant. She brought the glitz and she brought the glamour with her smokey eye, bronzed cheeks and shimmery lipstick. Is that Fenty Beauty in Trophy Wife, maybe?
