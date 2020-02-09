Awards season is closing out with a bang!

The 2020 Oscars are officially here and Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars are already giving us a night to remember. On Sunday, the industry's best of the best made their way down to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif.

And in true Academy Award fashion, the red carpet style was a sight to see, as our favorite celebrities showed off their over-the-top dresses, unique suits and more.

However, the moment that really stole the show was when Rebel Wilson and James Corden stepped out on-stage to present the award for Best Visual Effects. Instead of wearing their typical fanciful attire, the two decided to dress up in their Cats costumes.

You know, the movie they both starred in that was notorious for its cringey visual effects.

"As cast members of the motion picture Cats," Rebel began, holding her hands up like paws.