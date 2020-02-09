Laura Dern Wins Her First Oscar the Day Before Her 54th Birthday

Laura Dern has done it.

After a career of many decades, Dern has finally won her first Oscar for Actress in a Supporting Role as the lawyer in Marriage Story.

She's been nominated three times, but this is the first time she actually got to get up on that stage and accept her trophy, and it just happened to be on the day before her 54th birthday.

"This is the best birthday present ever," she said towards the end of her speech, which was mostly a whole bunch of thanks yous.

Dern gave a shoutout to director Noah Baumbach, her fellow nominees, Netflix, her cast including the "majestic" Adam Driver, as well as Scarlett Johansson, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, and the crew.

She specifically thanked Baumbach for writing a story about love, and paid special tribute to her children.

"Noah wrote a movie about love and about breaching divisions in the name and in the honor of family and home and hopefully for all of us in the name of our planet, and I would like to say a special thank you to the gifts of the love stories in my life, my step-children, C.J. And Harris, my heart and inspiration, Ellery and Gia."