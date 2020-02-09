Chris Rock and Steve Martin spared no one during their opening monologue at the 2020 Oscars. Not even the richest man in the room.

After Janelle Monáe wrapped her opening medley at the 92nd Academy Awards, Rock and Martin took the stage to kick off the show, poking fun at everything from the Iowa caucuses, the infamous Oscars mix-up for Best Picture back in 2017 and blatant lack of diversity year after year at the award show. But the two also threw a jab or two at CFO of Amazon and billionaire, Jeff Bezos.

"Oh, Jeff Bezos is here!" exclaimed the Everybody Hates Chris comedian. "Wow, great actor!" chimed in Martin.

"He's got cash, but when he writes a check, the bank bounce. Like, Jeff Bezos is so rich [that] he got divorced and he's still the richest man in the world," Rock said, while Bezos could do nothing but laugh it off.