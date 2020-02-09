Keanu Reeves Arrives to the 2020 Oscars With His Mother by His Side

Keanu Reeves brought the best date to the 2020 Oscars: his wonderful mom.

As all our favorite A-listers make their way on the 92nd Academy Awards' red carpet, donning their Sunday best, gearing up for an unforgettable night—it must be wonderful to experience the hectic night with someone familiar by your side.

And that's exactly what Keanu did when he arrived with his mother by his wide, Patricia Taylor.

Upon arriving at the red carpet, Keanu also spoke to E!'s very own Ryan Seacrest about what's in store for tonight and how he felt working on the animated Pixar film Toy Story 4.

"It's getting chaotic on the red carpet," Ryan told the actor. "I think the chaos is fun," Keanu responded. Ryan also asked the actor how it felt to have the hundreds of fans hanging by the red carpet screaming his name. To which Keanu responded, "It's very kind, very nice."

When speaking of Toy Story 4, Ryan asked Keanu whether it felt more relaxing or more challenging to work on an animated film rather than a live-action one and Keanu answered, "it's not either more or less challenging, it's just... I mean, you can't use your face or your facial expressions, so you're losing part of the toolkit. But it was a lot of fun to do."