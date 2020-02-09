And the award for cutest red carpet reunion goes to...the Black Widows!

Sorry to these man, Colin Jost and Zach Braff, but we can't get enough of Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh being ridiculously cute on the 2020 Oscars red carpet together. Seriously, were any two stars more excited to see each other than the two Black Widow co-stars, even if they are competing against each other in the Best Supporting Actress category?

Scarlett, wearing a gorgeous champagne colored Oscar de la Renta gown with a structured corset, and Florence, donning a turquoise tiered Louis Vuitton dress, couldn't contain their joy over reuniting on the carpet ahead of the 92 Annual Academy Awards, being snapped engaging in a sweet hug.

A double nominee tonight, Scarlett, 35, is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her turn in JoJo Rabbit, while Florence, 24, earned a nomination for her work as Amy March in Little Women.