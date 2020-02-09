by Alyssa Ray | Sun., 9 Feb. 2020 5:06 PM
The 2020 Oscars already has its first big meme of the night.
As E! readers surely know, the 92nd Academy Awards is well underway at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Thus, all eyes are on Hollywood's biggest celebrities as they pose for pictures and stop for interviews. With so many cameras in one place, we knew a meme-able moment was bound to arise—and we were right!
We're, of course, talking about that footage of the giant Oscar being carried down the red carpet at the awards show. For many social media users, this footage provided an opportunity to comment on the shocking snubs that took place ahead of the Oscars.
In fact, one Twitter user noted that this was them "stealing an Oscar to give it to [Jennifer Lopez] for Hustlers." In case you missed it, J.Lo was shockingly snubbed for a Best Supporting Actress nomination after her critically praised performance in the 2019 drama.
Unsurprisingly, this isn't the only "stealing" quip to surface alongside the footage. Another commentator joked that Timothée Chalamet stole the Oscar on behalf of Little Women co-star Saoirse Ronan.
For a closer look at these memes, be sure to scroll through the social media posts below.
jlo stealing an oscar for her role in hustlers #oscars pic.twitter.com/0z6DE5gx46— ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) February 10, 2020
Timothée stealing an oscar for Saoirse after she loses #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dint5Hytcl— Tana (@SimpIychalamet) February 9, 2020
Adam Sandler's snub for his work in Uncut Gems was also addressed via this meme. After not being nominated for Best Actor, Sandler wrote on social media, "Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy." However, he did celebrate The Waterboy co-star Kathy Bates' nomination for her work in Richard Jewell.
"Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama," he wrote at the time.
Me stealing an Oscar to give to Greta Gerwig#Oscars pic.twitter.com/7QTecUZGGJ— Mason (@MasonDemes) February 9, 2020
me stealing an oscar for roman griffin davis pic.twitter.com/jWv2WfqR3V— oscar nominee florence pugh ⴵ (@chaoswaIking) February 9, 2020
this gonna be me stealing an oscar if parasite doesn’t win pic.twitter.com/KEPccKQsjR— maddy (@ceojunkyu) February 9, 2020
Who would you steal an Oscar for? Be sure to let us know!
E!'s coverage of the 2020 Oscars begins Monday on Eonline.com!
