The 2020 Oscars already has its first big meme of the night.

As E! readers surely know, the 92nd Academy Awards is well underway at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Thus, all eyes are on Hollywood's biggest celebrities as they pose for pictures and stop for interviews. With so many cameras in one place, we knew a meme-able moment was bound to arise—and we were right!

We're, of course, talking about that footage of the giant Oscar being carried down the red carpet at the awards show. For many social media users, this footage provided an opportunity to comment on the shocking snubs that took place ahead of the Oscars.

In fact, one Twitter user noted that this was them "stealing an Oscar to give it to [Jennifer Lopez] for Hustlers." In case you missed it, J.Lo was shockingly snubbed for a Best Supporting Actress nomination after her critically praised performance in the 2019 drama.