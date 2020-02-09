It's the event of the season!
On Sunday night, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars pulled out all of the style stops for the 2020 Oscars in eye-catching outfits that were worthy of their own Academy Award.
For the annual ceremony, our favorite actors and actresses made sure to bring the theatrics to the red carpet with dazzling beauty looks and OMG style. We're talking eclectic design details, in-your-face patterns and colossal gowns that encompassed the entire room.
Case in point? Billy Porterwowed the crowd with his dramatic number by Giles Deacon, which included a larger-than-life skirt, golden feathered armored corset. From the electrifying pattern to his fabulous platform heels, jaws were dropped all the way to the ground as soon as the Pose star stepped foot on the red carpet.
Another major fashion moment? Janelle Monáe's glitzy and glamorous piece. Her flashy dress included an explosion of jewels that wrapped around her body. Plus, the billowing bottom and dazzling hood, proved that sometimes, it pays to push the style boundaries and be ~extra~ as hell.
America Ferrera, Kelly Ripa, Billie Eilishand Ryan Michelle Bathe were a few other celebs who made us hit the floor with their flashy and fabulous fashion. To see see who else turned heads with their unbelievable red carpet style, scroll through our gallery below!
Janelle Monáe
A dress so drool-worthy it deserves a moment of silence. The songstress proves diamonds are a girl's best friend with her jewel-adorned dress by Ralph Lauren, which also features a billowing skirt and dramatic hood.
Caitriona Balfe
The Outlander star raises the fashion bar very high with her over-the-top Valentino design, which features an exaggerated bow, billowing mermaid hem and so much more.
America Ferrera
Aside from the fact the star's Alberta Ferretti dress is a sight to see, its meaning is even more swoon-worthy. "For the final farewell to 12 years of How to Train Your Dragon & my Berkian Warrior Queen Astrid," she shares on Insta. "Tonight, I bring my own warrior ancestors with me, the indigenous Lenca tribe of Honduras."
Anthony Ramos
The In the Heights star leaves the basic suit at home and opts for something more fun and stylish.
Billy Porter
This gasp-worthy design deserves all of the awards! The Pose actor makes jaws drop and heads turn with this fabulous Giles Deacon number.
Rooney Mara
Mara's fashion risk totally pays off! From the peek-a-boo lace to the extreme cut-outs and ruffled hem, this is an unforgettable lewk. She wears Alexander McQueen.
Gal Gadot
The Wonder Woman actress dazzles on the red carpet with an electrifying number. The lace top and vibrant pink skirt bring a fun and flirty vibe to the ceremony.
Olivia Colman
The Oscar winner looks like royalty with her deep blue gown by Christopher Kane that features a fabulous cape and structured sleeve.
Ryan Michelle Bathe
The First Wives Club actress brings the wow factor to the red carpet with her billowing strapless gown. The unique pattern and flowy pleated design add extra oomph to it.
Timothée Chalamet
Chalamet looks dapper in a navy blue Prada get-up.
Kristen Wiig
A lady in red! The actress brings bold and bright fashion to the red carpet with her fiery ensemble.
Kelly Ripa
The television host and actress proves a simple black dress doesn't have to be boring! She stuns in a Christian Siriano design that brings on the drama.
Billie Eilish
Chanel is always a good idea on the red carpet! The Grammy winner stuns in a full-on power suit by the luxury brand.
Saoirse Ronan
The Little Women star goes bold with her fashion at the annual ceremony. From a plunging neckline to the massive ruffles and unique colors, this Valentino dress has it all.
Blac Chyna
The reality TV personality makes the red carpet her runway with this daring design by Dona Matoshi. From the glitzy blue beaded shoulder details to the plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, this is a lewk to remember.
