By now, stars should know that if they're going on The Late Late Show, they're not going to be doing a serious sit down interview.

James Corden has become known over the years for some incredibly creative bits, which often force actors and musicians to get pretty ridiculous. Sometimes they're reenacting entire filmographies in cheap costumes and wigs, or they're performing musical numbers in a crosswalk, but whatever it is, Corden never seems to have trouble convincing the stars to participate.

On the 2020 Oscars red carpet, he revealed the trick to E!'s Ryan Seacrest.

"Well, our sort of rule is if anybody is worried worried about looking stupid, not to worry, I will look the most stupid," he said. "So I will look stupid first, and that often makes people...

"Follow the leader," Seacrest offers.

This is Corden's first Oscars, and he's presenting tonight with his Cats costar Rebel Wilson. She kept Corden around for her interview, and the pair seemed to reveal that they haven't got anything planned for their presenting bit.