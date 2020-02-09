The world needs more of Archie Yates and Roman Griffin Davis.

Jojo Rabbit's dynamic duo is taking the 2020 Oscars by storm, and they're pretty much the most adorable pair to grace the red carpet thus far. Archie and Roman caught up with E!'s Giuliana Rancic, where they quickly began bickering about their ages—because that's what the Oscars is for.

"Well, he's really funny. He's basically the funniest child... the funniest person my age I know," Roman shared.

Archie then chimed in, "I'm not your age. You're 13." Roman responded, "I'm not 13. You don't even know my age," before clarifying, "I mean my age bracket."

For the record, Roman is 12-years-old and Archie is fast approaching 11.