Kobe Bryant was not forgotten on the 2020 Oscars red carpet.

Spike Lee arrived for the night wearing a custom Gucci suit that clearly serves as a tribute to the late basketball legend, who died two weeks ago in a helicopter crash. The suit is the Lakers' purple and yellow, with #24 on the lapels and emblazoned on the back. He also sported a pair of Kobe's Nike hightops in honor of his friend.

Spike and Kobe go way back. In 2009, Spike directed Kobe Doin' Work, a documentary that followed the star athlete around for a day during the 2007-2008 Lakers season, and the director was clearly hit hard by Kobe's death.

He joined Ryan Seacrest for a brief interview on the carpet ahead of tonight's show, and didn't even have words when Seacrest asked how he was doing. He could only answer with a sad shrug.