Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

by Mike Vulpo & Emily Spain | Sun., 9 Feb. 2020 2:14 PM

Charlize Theron, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

The finale of awards season is here!

For the second year in a row, the 2020 Oscars will be host-less. But there's no doubt the award show will deliver plenty of memorable moments, jaw-dropping red carpet looks and buzzworthy musical performances.

It's been a whirlwind season celebrating films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Marriage Story and Parasite, all of which are nominated for Best Picture.

The night could also be monumental for first-time Oscar nominees like Scarlett Johansson and Cynthia Erivo, who could earn EGOT status if she wins either Best Original Song or Actress in a Leading Role.

Sunday's live telecast will also be music-heavy featuring performances by Janelle Monáe, Chrissy Metz and Elton John, who will sing "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman.

Jane Fonda, Chris Rock and Tom Hanks are also just a few of the presenters slated to entertain the audience during the 92nd Academy Awards.

Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

However, before the show begins, some of the night's best moments are bound to happen on the red carpet. To see all the fashion statements from the Oscar's red carpet, check out our gallery above!

E!'s coverage of the 2020 Oscars begins Monday on Eonline.com!

