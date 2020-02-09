Khloe Kardashian Debuts New Hairstyle and Channels Kelly Clarkson

Khloe Kardashian is bringing '00s hair back!

On Saturday, the 35-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star debuted a new hairstyle: A brunette bob with chunky blonde highlights—a lighter, slightly shorter and more subtle version of the famous 'do that Kelly Clarkson sported in 2002, the year she rose to fame after winning season one of American Idol.

Khloe debuted her new hairstyle in photos posted on her Instagram Story. They were taken at her BFF Malika Haqq's baby shower, which was also attended by other family members, such as Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner.

"Gave Koko a BRONDE bob today," Khloe's hairstylist and colorist Andrew Fitzsimons wrote on his own Instagram Story.

Khloe had most recently sported a light blonde bob, and has gone brunette before. Like her sisters, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star often changes up her look with wigs and hair extensions. She even has a dedicated space in her closet for the pieces, as seen in an Instagram photo posted by The Home Edit in January.