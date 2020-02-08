Jennifer Lopez is setting the record straight on her 2020 Super Bowl performance.

It's hard to believe that only a week ago she and Shakira shut it down in Miami with an epic halftime performance, which featured glitzy outfit changes, major surprises guests (like Bad Bunny and J Balvin), powerful political statements and so much more.

Despite the iconic show, which also marked the first time two Latinas led a halftime performance at the Super Bowl, some people weren't thrilled with it. Many claimed the show wasn't kid-friendly and it was over-sexualized.

However, J.Lo is making it clear that the message behind her performance was meant to be empowering.

"It was an amazing moment for us," she told E! News at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, which aired on IFC. "The message was really about women and Latinos raising their voices and stepping up. And not being afraid to stand up for yourselves."