Amber Heard and Bianca Butti Show PDA at Pre-2020 Oscars Party

007 / MEGA
Amber Heard and Bianca Butti stepped out in Los Angeles again on Friday and looked cozy at a star-studded pre-2020 Oscars party.
The Aquaman actress and ex-wife of Johnny Depp was photographed holding hands with her new girlfriend, a cinematographer, outside Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's bash celebrating the nominated film Parasite. They were also pictured laughing together inside.
Heard, 33, and Butti held hands throughout the evening, even while chatting with other guests, E! News has learned. The actress introduced her to a friend, saying, "This is Bianca, my new girlfriend."
The two had sparked romance rumors last month when they were photographed kissing in Palm Springs. Days later, they stepped out together again, hand-in-hand, at the 2020 Women's Day March in Los Angeles.
They have not commented on the nature of their relationship nor shared photos of one another on Instagram, where Butti has been documenting her battle with breast cancer. Heard does, however, follow her on the social network.
Also spotted at the pre-Oscars party: Miley Cyrus and ex Liam Hemsworth, Leonardo DiCaprio, Rami Malek, Joaquin Phoenix and fiancée Rooney Mara and Adam Sandler.
See more pics from pre-2020 Oscars parties this weekend:
SASKIA LAWAKS
Amber Heard and Bianca Butti
The Aquaman actress and Johnny Depp's ex-wife gets cozy with her girlfriend at Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars party celebrating the movie Parasite.
BACKGRID
Miley Cyrus
The singer attends WME's pre-Oscars bash.
MEGA
Liam Hemsworth
The actor and Miley Cyrus' ex attends WME's pre-Oscars bash.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Demi Moore and Rumer Willis
Mom and daughter attend Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars party celebrating the movie Parasite.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Olivia Wilde
The actress appears at Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars party celebrating the movie Parasite.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Kate Bosworth
The actress appears at Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars party celebrating the movie Parasite.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Joe Keery and Maika Monroe
The Stranger Things star and his girlfriend attend Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars party celebrating the movie Parasite.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Lil Nas X
The rapper attends Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars party celebrating the movie Parasite.
Jerod Harris/FilmMagic
Kate Beckinsale
The actress arrives at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
Jerod Harris/FilmMagic
Dove Cameron
The Disney Channel star is red hot at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
Jerod Harris/FilmMagic
January Jones
The actress showcases a green polka dotted look at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
Katie Jones for Cadillac
Zoe Saldana
The Guardians of the Galaxy star appears at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
Jerod Harris/FilmMagic
Laura Dern
The Oscar-nominated actress showcases a leopard-print style at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
Jerod Harris/FilmMagic
Jennifer Morrison
The Once Upon a Time alum and This Is Us actress wears a strapless black dress to the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
Jerod Harris/FilmMagic
Olivia Munn
The actress appears at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
Katie Jones for Cadillac
Rachel Brosnahan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star appears at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
Katie Jones for Cadillac
Lauren Ash
The actress appears at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
Jerod Harris/FilmMagic
Alexandra Daddario
The actress appears at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
Katie Jones for Cadillac
Lesley-Ann Brandt
The Lucifer star is all smiles at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
Katie Jones for Cadillac
Elizabeth Chambers
The star appears at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
Katie Jones for Cadillac
Adrienne Bailon
The star showcases a tangerine look at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
Katie Jones for Cadillac
Mamie Gummer
The actress and daughter of Meryl Streep appears at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
Katie Jones for Cadillac
Abigail Spencer
The actress showcases a two-toned look at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
Jerod Harris/FilmMagic
Juliette Lewis
The actress is pretty in pink at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
Katie Jones for Cadillac
Margaret Qualley
The actress is all smiles at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx
James Cameron & Tyrese Gibson
The Hollywood director meets up with the A-list actor at the Red Carpet Green Dress event held at the private residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx.
Presley Ann/Getty Images
Lea Seydoux
The actress arrives at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
Jerod Harris/FilmMagic
Eiza González
The actress arrives at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
Jerod Harris/FilmMagic
Laura Harrier
The actress shows some skin in a slinky, sparkling teal gown at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
Jerod Harris/FilmMagic
Carly Chaikin
The actress wears a printed dress to the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
Jerod Harris/FilmMagic
Minnie Driver
The actress appears at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.
Katie Jones for Cadillac
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
The stars appear at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
The 2020 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre on ABC on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET.
