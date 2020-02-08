EXCLUSIVE!

Miley Cyrus and Ex Liam Hemsworth Attend Same Pre-2020 Oscars Party

by Corinne Heller | Sat., 8 Feb. 2020 7:49 AM

Awkward: Miley Cyrus and her soon-to-be-ex-husband Liam Hemsworth found themselves at the same pre-2020 Oscars bash, which was also attended by her parents.

The exes, who had been married for less than a year before their official separation last summer, were not spotted together on Friday at WME's star-studded party, which took place in Beverly Hills. They were photographed separately outside the event.

In late January, a judge signed papers to finalize Hemsworth and Cyrus' divorce, which will be made official at the end of February.

Inside WME's pre-Oscar's party, Hemsworth was spotted hanging out with Vince Vaughn and later celebrity trainer Jason Walsh at a food table. Hemsworth also chatted with The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal and comedy star Nick Kroll by the bar when Cyrus' parents Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus walked into the party. He was not seen interacting with the couple. Hemsworth later hugged Vaughn goodbye and left the party alone.

Not spotted: Hemsworth's new girlfriendGabriella Brooks.

Photos

All the Clues Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Were Headed for a Split

See photos of the two at the party and other pics of celebs at pre-2020 Oscars events:

Bianca Butti, Amber Heard, Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent Oscar Party

SASKIA LAWAKS

Amber Heard and Bianca Butti

The Aquaman actress and Johnny Depp's ex-wife gets cozy with her girlfriend at Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars party celebrating the movie Parasite.

Miley Cyrus, WME Pre-Oscars Party

BACKGRID

Miley Cyrus

The singer attends WME's pre-Oscars bash.

Liam Hemsworth, WME Pre-Oscars Party

MEGA

Liam Hemsworth

The actor and Miley Cyrus' ex attends WME's pre-Oscars bash.

Rumer Willis and Demi Moore, Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent Oscar Party

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Demi Moore and Rumer Willis

Mom and daughter attend Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars party celebrating the movie Parasite.

Olivia Wilde, Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent Oscar Party

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Olivia Wilde

The actress appears at Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars party celebrating the movie Parasite.

Kate Bosworth, Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent Oscar Party

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Kate Bosworth

The actress appears at Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars party celebrating the movie Parasite.

Maika Monroe and Joe Keery, Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent Oscar Party

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Joe Keery and Maika Monroe

The Stranger Things star and his girlfriend attend Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars party celebrating the movie Parasite.

Lil Nas X, Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent Oscar Party

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Lil Nas X

The rapper attends Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's pre-Oscars party celebrating the movie Parasite.

Pre-Oscars parties - Vanity Fair and Lancome - Kate Beckinsale

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Kate Beckinsale

The actress arrives at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Vanity Fair and Lancome - Dove Cameron

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Dove Cameron

The Disney Channel star is red hot at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Vanity Fair and Lancome - January Jones

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

January Jones

The actress showcases a green polka dotted look at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Cadillac Oscar Week - Zoe Saldana

Katie Jones for Cadillac

Zoe Saldana

The Guardians of the Galaxy star appears at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Vanity Fair and Lancome - Laura Dern

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Laura Dern

The Oscar-nominated actress showcases a leopard-print style at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Vanity Fair and Lancome - Jennifer Morrison

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Jennifer Morrison

The Once Upon a Time alum and This Is Us actress wears a strapless black dress to the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Vanity Fair and Lancome - Olivia Munn

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Olivia Munn

The actress appears at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Cadillac Oscar Week - Rachel Brosnahan

Katie Jones for Cadillac

Rachel Brosnahan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star appears at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Cadillac Oscar Week - Lauren Ash

Katie Jones for Cadillac

Lauren Ash

The actress appears at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Vanity Fair and Lancome - Alexandra Daddario

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Alexandra Daddario

The actress appears at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Cadillac Oscar Week - Lesley-Ann Brandt

Katie Jones for Cadillac

Lesley-Ann Brandt

The Lucifer star is all smiles at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Cadillac Oscar Week - Elizabeth Chambers

Katie Jones for Cadillac

Elizabeth Chambers

The star appears at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Cadillac Oscar Week - Adrienne Bailon

Katie Jones for Cadillac

Adrienne Bailon

The star showcases a tangerine look at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Cadillac Oscar Week - Mamie Gummer

Katie Jones for Cadillac

Mamie Gummer

The actress and daughter of Meryl Streep appears at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Cadillac Oscar Week - Abigail Spencer

Katie Jones for Cadillac

Abigail Spencer

The actress showcases a two-toned look at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Vanity Fair and Lancome - Juliette Lewis

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Juliette Lewis

The actress is pretty in pink at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Cadillac Oscar Week - Margaret Qualley

Katie Jones for Cadillac

Margaret Qualley

The actress is all smiles at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

James Cameron, Tyrese Gibson

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx

James Cameron & Tyrese Gibson

The Hollywood director meets up with the A-list actor at the Red Carpet Green Dress event held at the private residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx.

Pre-Oscars parties - Vanity Fair and Lancome - Lea Seydoux

Presley Ann/Getty Images

Lea Seydoux

The actress arrives at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Vanity Fair and Lancome - Eiza González

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Eiza González

The actress arrives at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Vanity Fair and Lancome - Laura Harrier

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Laura Harrier

The actress shows some skin in a slinky, sparkling teal gown at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Vanity Fair and Lancome - Carly Chaikin

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Carly Chaikin

The actress wears a printed dress to the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Vanity Fair and Lancome - Minnie Driver

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Minnie Driver

The actress appears at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Women in Hollywood Celebration at Soho House in West Hollywood.

Pre-Oscars parties - Cadillac Oscar Week - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Katie Jones for Cadillac

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

The stars appear at the Cadillac Oscar Week Celebration at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

Earlier in the night, Cyrus attended the Tom Ford fall-winter 2020 fashion show in Hollywood with her brother, Trace Cyrus. She also hung out with rapper Lil Nas X.

Cyrus' boyfriend of several months, fellow singer Cody Simpson, not spotted with her that night. He was in New York a day earlier, attending the Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock collection event.

Other celebs spotted at WME's pre-Oscars party included 2020 Oscar nominee Leonardo DiCaprio, 2019 Oscar winner Rami MalekJake Gyllenhall, Dustin HoffmanLittle Women star and Oscar nominee Florence Pugh and boyfriend and Scrubs alum Zach Braff, Michael B. Jordan, Amber Heard, Oscar nominee Joaquin Phoenix and fiancée and actress Rooney Mara, David Spade, Tessa Thompson, Wiz Khalifa, Dakota Johnson, Jonah Hill, Brooklyn Beckham and girlfriend Nicola Peltz, Adam Sandler, Josh Gad, Michelle Rodriguez and Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The 2020 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre on ABC on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET.

Check out a full list of nominations.

E!'s coverage of the 2020 Oscars begins Monday on Eonline.com!

