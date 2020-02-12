January Jones' Intimates Collection Will Make Your Life So Much Sexier

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

January Jones' latest role? Intimates designer!

The Mad Men star recently teamed up with Pair of Thieves for the brand's first women's intimate partnership. And yes, it's just in time for Valentine's Day!

"It's a special collection of intimates I designed with my friends at Pair of Thieves...to take you from a cozy cabin to the pole and everywhere in buttweeen," January teased about the items.

The mystical-inspired collection is comprised of two looks that promise to take you from the couch to date night! The cream-colored, Cozy Collection features a classic waffle tank and boxer set, kimono style robe and slouchy socks. The all-black Sleek Peek part of the collection includes a mesh padded bralette, fishnet knee high socks and smoothing biker shorts.

The January Jones x Pair of Thieves intimates collection is now available on the Pair of Thieves website! Scroll below to check out the styles you're going to want to add to your wardrobe.