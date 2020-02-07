The Masked Singer Cast Predictions: These 25 Stars Have to Be Contestants

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., 7 Feb. 2020 8:30 AM

The Masked Singer Celeb Predictions - Amber Riley, Adam Rippon, Nick Carter, Kandi Burruss and Ashlee Simpson

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for L.O.L. Surprise!, Gary Gershoff/Getty Images, Rebecca Sapp/WireImage, Dominik Bindl/Getty Images, Amy Sussman/Getty Images

There are very few sure things in life aside from death, taxes and these celebrities competing on The Masked Singer.

Fox's reality competition featuring stars ins elaborate costume disguises putting it all on the line with their singing voice is the latest craze. So far there have been three seasons since the show debuted in 2019 and talent has included Wayne Brady, Gladys Knight, Tori Spelling, Michelle Williams, Raven-Symoné, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Ana Gasteyer and T-Pain.

The third season, which debuted after the Super Bowl in February 2020, has already revealed Drew Carey and Lil Wayne as contestants. Who's left? People have theories. Could the celebrities listed below be on this season? Maybe! Will they be on this show at some point? Most likely!

The Masked Singer Season 3 Cast Revealed

There are just some celebrities who just seem like they were born for this show, whether it's because they've made the reality TV rounds before or are just simply perfect for The Masked Singer.

Below, take a look at the 25 celebrities who will (probably) don an extravagant costume at some point while the reality show is still going strong.

The Masked Singer Celeb Predictions - Maureen McCormick

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for HollyRod Foundation

Maureen McCormick

Claim to fame: The Brady Bunch

Why she'd do it: Maureen McCormick is no stranger to reality TV, plus she used to sing with the Bradys.

The Masked Singer Celeb Predictions - Bobby Berk

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Bobby Berk

Claim to fame: Queer Eye

Why he'd do it: The Fab Five always have other irons in the fire, this, like Karamo Brown doing DWTS, is a good way to keep his face out there...even if it's hidden.

Tinashe, 2020 Roc Nation brunch

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Tinashe

Claim to fame: Musician and actress

Why she'd do it: She did DWTS and parlayed that platform into Fox's Rent Live. This would just be another way to prove her chops.

The Masked Singer Celeb Predictions - Corbin Bleu

Walter McBride/WireImage

Corbin Bleu

Claim to fame: High School Musical

Why he'd do it: The Masked Singer is a chance for him to show off his vocal prowess.

The Masked Singer Celeb Predictions - Mya

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Mya

Claim to fame: Singer

Why she'd do it: The reality show would be a great way to spotlight what made her famous in the first place.

The Masked Singer Celeb Predictions - Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Nick Carter

Claim to fame: Backstreet Boys

Why he'd do it: Why not?

Melissa Joan Hart, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, After Party

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

Melissa Joan Hart

Claim to fame: Clarissa Explains It All, Sabrina the Teenage Witch

Why she'd do it: Melissa Joan Hart isn't known for singing by any means, but she is quite famous and is a veteran of reality competitions.

The Masked Singer Celeb Predictions - Romeo

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Webber Films/ Riveting Entertainment

Romeo Miller

Claim to fame: Rapper-actor

Why he'd do it: Others have used The Masked Singer to show off different types of musical skill.

Lil Kim, Clive Davis Pre-2020 Grammys Gala

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lil Kim

Claim to fame: Rapper

Why she'd do it: She's known for her larger-than-life persona as much as her musical skill. So what happens if you don't see her bold fashion statements and just listen to her skill?

The Masked Singer Celeb Predictions - Jordan Fisher

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Jordan Fisher

Claim to fame: Grease Live, Rent Live, singer, actor

Why he'd do it: He's already won DWTS, so why not use his voice to try for his next win?

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV VMA's, Red Carpet Fashion

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

Claim to fame: Jersey Shore

Why she'd do it: We know her from her antics on MTV, this would be a chance to see another side of Snook.

The Vanilla Ice Project, HGTV

HGTV

Vanilla Ice

Claim to fame: Rapper

Why he'd do it: Why not?

Cody Simpson, 2019 GQ Men Of The Year Celebration

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Cody Simpson

Claim to fame: Singer

Why he'd do it: He already won the Australian version, why not give it a go here?

Katharine McPhee, Fashion Police Widget

Christopher Victorio/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Katharine McPhee Foster

Claim to fame: American Idol, Smash, Waitress

Why she'd do it: The chance to finally win a Fox singing competition.

James Maslow, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

James Maslow

Claim to fame: Big Time Rush

Why he'd do it: He already did Dancing With the Stars and Celebrity Big Brother, so why not?

Ashley Tisdale, Fashion Police Widget

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Ashley Tisdale

Claim to fame: High School Musical, Carol's Second Act

Why she'd do it: Fox's singing show has started getting bigger names, this casting would be mutually beneficial.

Adam Rippon, 2018 ESPYs

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Adam Rippon

Claim to fame: Olympian

Why he'd do it: He already won Dancing With the Stars, a medal at the Olympics and the public's heart, so why not show off a new skill?

Jodie Sweetin

Kylie Gayer/E! News

Jodie Sweetin

Claim to fame: Full House, Fuller House

Why she'd do it: With the end of Fuller House coming, this would be a perfect platform.

Nick Lachey

Aaron Poole/E! News

Nick Lachey

Claim to fame: Singer

Why he'd do it: What's he have to lose?

Amber Riley, Black Panther Premiere

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Amber Riley

Claim to fame: Glee

Why she'd do it: Doesn't America deserve another chance to hear her sing?

The Last Sharknado: It's About Time

Syfy

Ian Ziering

Claim to fame: Sharknado, Beverly Hills, 90210

Why he'd do it: What does he have to lose?

Kandi Burruss, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Kandi Burruss

Claim to fame: The Real Housewives of Atlanta, singer-songwriter

Why she'd do it: Viewers know she has musical talent, why not put it on display more prominently?

Billy Ray Cyrus, Clive Davis Pre-2020 Grammys Gala

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billy Ray Cyrus

Claim to fame: Singer

Why he'd do it: This would be a big get for The Masked Singer and mutually beneficial.

Ashlee Simpson, Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day

Michael Simon Photography for Amazon

Ashlee Simpson

Claim to fame: Singer

Why she'd do it: Everybody remembers the infamous SNL moment, here she could let her voice stand on its own.

Kevin McHale, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Kevin McHale

Claim to fame: Glee

Why he'd do it: He already competed on The X Factor in the UK, why not give this a try?

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays on Fox.

