by Chris Harnick | Fri., 7 Feb. 2020 8:30 AM
There are very few sure things in life aside from death, taxes and these celebrities competing on The Masked Singer.
Fox's reality competition featuring stars ins elaborate costume disguises putting it all on the line with their singing voice is the latest craze. So far there have been three seasons since the show debuted in 2019 and talent has included Wayne Brady, Gladys Knight, Tori Spelling, Michelle Williams, Raven-Symoné, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Ana Gasteyer and T-Pain.
The third season, which debuted after the Super Bowl in February 2020, has already revealed Drew Carey and Lil Wayne as contestants. Who's left? People have theories. Could the celebrities listed below be on this season? Maybe! Will they be on this show at some point? Most likely!
There are just some celebrities who just seem like they were born for this show, whether it's because they've made the reality TV rounds before or are just simply perfect for The Masked Singer.
Below, take a look at the 25 celebrities who will (probably) don an extravagant costume at some point while the reality show is still going strong.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for HollyRod Foundation
Claim to fame: The Brady Bunch
Why she'd do it: Maureen McCormick is no stranger to reality TV, plus she used to sing with the Bradys.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Claim to fame: Queer Eye
Why he'd do it: The Fab Five always have other irons in the fire, this, like Karamo Brown doing DWTS, is a good way to keep his face out there...even if it's hidden.
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Claim to fame: Musician and actress
Why she'd do it: She did DWTS and parlayed that platform into Fox's Rent Live. This would just be another way to prove her chops.
Walter McBride/WireImage
Claim to fame: High School Musical
Why he'd do it: The Masked Singer is a chance for him to show off his vocal prowess.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Claim to fame: Singer
Why she'd do it: The reality show would be a great way to spotlight what made her famous in the first place.
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Claim to fame: Backstreet Boys
Why he'd do it: Why not?
FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO
Claim to fame: Clarissa Explains It All, Sabrina the Teenage Witch
Why she'd do it: Melissa Joan Hart isn't known for singing by any means, but she is quite famous and is a veteran of reality competitions.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Webber Films/ Riveting Entertainment
Claim to fame: Rapper-actor
Why he'd do it: Others have used The Masked Singer to show off different types of musical skill.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Claim to fame: Rapper
Why she'd do it: She's known for her larger-than-life persona as much as her musical skill. So what happens if you don't see her bold fashion statements and just listen to her skill?
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
Claim to fame: Grease Live, Rent Live, singer, actor
Why he'd do it: He's already won DWTS, so why not use his voice to try for his next win?
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Claim to fame: Jersey Shore
Why she'd do it: We know her from her antics on MTV, this would be a chance to see another side of Snook.
HGTV
Claim to fame: Rapper
Why he'd do it: Why not?
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Claim to fame: Singer
Why he'd do it: He already won the Australian version, why not give it a go here?
Christopher Victorio/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
Claim to fame: American Idol, Smash, Waitress
Why she'd do it: The chance to finally win a Fox singing competition.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images
Claim to fame: Big Time Rush
Why he'd do it: He already did Dancing With the Stars and Celebrity Big Brother, so why not?
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Claim to fame: High School Musical, Carol's Second Act
Why she'd do it: Fox's singing show has started getting bigger names, this casting would be mutually beneficial.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Claim to fame: Olympian
Why he'd do it: He already won Dancing With the Stars, a medal at the Olympics and the public's heart, so why not show off a new skill?
Kylie Gayer/E! News
Claim to fame: Full House, Fuller House
Why she'd do it: With the end of Fuller House coming, this would be a perfect platform.
Aaron Poole/E! News
Claim to fame: Singer
Why he'd do it: What's he have to lose?
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Claim to fame: Glee
Why she'd do it: Doesn't America deserve another chance to hear her sing?
Syfy
Claim to fame: Sharknado, Beverly Hills, 90210
Why he'd do it: What does he have to lose?
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Claim to fame: The Real Housewives of Atlanta, singer-songwriter
Why she'd do it: Viewers know she has musical talent, why not put it on display more prominently?
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Claim to fame: Singer
Why he'd do it: This would be a big get for The Masked Singer and mutually beneficial.
Michael Simon Photography for Amazon
Claim to fame: Singer
Why she'd do it: Everybody remembers the infamous SNL moment, here she could let her voice stand on its own.
John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
Claim to fame: Glee
Why he'd do it: He already competed on The X Factor in the UK, why not give this a try?
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays on Fox.
