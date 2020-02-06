When Jason Biggs played a fictional father in 2012's American Reunion (the American Pie franchise's fourth and final installment), he didn't think too much of it.

"You know, it was fine," the Outmatched star recalls in this exclusive clip from Thursday's Pop of the Morning. "It was like, 'Oh, cool. I have a kid.'"

Nowadays, Biggs approaches onscreen parenting with a new perspective. As an actual dad to sons Sid and Lazlo—who he shares with wife Jenny Mollen—the actor says he's able to intertwine a newfound "emotional component" to his new sitcom character, a father of three very smart children.

"Even though it's a comedy and it's crazy, I can ground the whole [performance] in reality," he tells POTM's Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie and Victor Cruz, adding that the experience of playing a parent on TV is "way different" after having kids of his own.

Since his children are so young (Biggs' oldest will celebrate his sixth birthday next week), the longtime Hollywood personality jokes that neither have watched the films or television shows that appear in his IMDB credits.